Animal Attack Law – Dog Bite Injury Attorneys

Medical attention should be received as quickly as possible following any type of animal attack. In most instances, this requires calling 911 and having paramedics arrive and take the victim to a nearby emergency room. If you have suffered a dog bite, you should receive the most thorough medical treatment possible. Your injuries will most likely be covered by the dog owner’s insurance company. Following any medical treatment, you should always follow up with a doctor and take their advice and medication. To ensure that all of your medical bills are covered, please contact our Law Firm.

Many Texas dog bite incidents take place with several witnesses. These witnesses are key elements to your dog bite case. You should get as much information from all of the witnesses at the scene either at the time of the incident or shortly thereafter. You should see if any neighbors witnessed the dog attack and also get their information. At the very least, you should get their name or telephone number. From the dog owner, if they are present, you should get their name, address, driving license or identification card number, phone number, and any insurance provider information that they may have.

It is very important that you make sure that you can correctly identify the dog that was involved in the attack. In many cases, the dog is owned by a friend or family member. Some cases of Texas dog bites include stray dogs (those which do not have a clear owner) or dogs whose owners are not around to be identified. If you cannot identify the dog or its owner you should inform the medical professionals in order to get a rabies treatment.

Pictures are very important elements of a dog bite case. Take pictures of all the injuries that were sustained as a result of the dog bite. If possible, take pictures of the dog and the location where the attack happened. In many cases, a dog owner failed to either put up warning signs of a dangerous dog or failed to restrain a dog properly. These elements may help your dog bite case before a judge, if necessary, and show any party involved that you have compiled a significant amount of evidence.

If anyone other than your Texas dog bite attorney contacts you regarding the incident, make sure and get their information and do not agree to any settlement. Signing any paperwork, admitting guilt, or agreeing to waive your rights is dangerous and can lead to you having to pay for all related costs. Always contact a dog bite lawyer for a free consultation before you move forward with any settlement.

