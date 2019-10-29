Truck Accidents Injuries – Personal Injury Attorneys

Truck Accidents & Injuries

Truck accident injuries are both common and severe. The size and weight of a large truck or tractor trailer, along with the tendency of the trailer to overturn or “jack knife” means that injuries suffered in a truck accident can be particularly catastrophic. Find more about truck accident attorneys and how they can help you here

Brain injuries, amputations, broken limbs and paraplegia are frequent results of these accidents. If an 18-wheeler happens to be carrying hazardous or flammable materials, the dangers only multiply. Burns can further compound a victim’s injuries, and respiratory problems can occur if toxic cargo is inhaled during the collision.

All of these factors contribute to the unfortunate reality that many truck accident injuries can be fatal. Victims of tractor trailer wrecks who survive are often left with lifelong disabilities that may impact their ability to earn a living and accomplish everyday activities.

Because truck accident injuries can have such dire consequences, establishing the cause of the accident and who is to blame is important. Compensation may be needed to pay for expensive medical bills, loss of income, property damage, and sometimes the pain and suffering caused by the loss of a loved one.

An immediate investigation of an 18-wheeler accident is critical to preserve evidence relevant to any accident claim. The semi-truck’s maintenance records, the driver’s log book, the truck’s “black box” which records data before, after and during the crash, as well as any eye witness accounts can all play a key role if a lawsuit is brought by a personal injury victim. A thorough investigation will also evaluate any prior violations of relevant trucking regulations on the part of the trucking company or driver that may have contributed to the truck wreck.

An injured victim cannot be expected to collect all of this information. A Texas truck accident attorney with experience in these injury cases can be invaluable. A TX 18-wheeler accident law firm with access to medical experts and other specialists will be able to prepare a more effective case and recover necessary damages.

If you have been involved in a tractor trailer wreck and suffered severe injuries as a result, you have a right to determine who was at fault and to hold them responsible. Injuries caused by a truck accident can alter your life permanently, so obtaining compensation can be critical to securing your future.

Our attorneys have experience handling truck accident injury cases. If you or a loved one has been injured or killed in a truck wreck, contact the TX truck accident lawyers at our firm today.