Your Local Plumber – Plumbing Repairs

Plumbing Repairs

Plumbing Repairs 101 – What to Do If You Have a Clogged Drain

One of the most unclean situations that may occur in our home is clogged drains in our bathroom, kitchen or elsewhere. In unclogging them, we will be dealing with human hair and or solidified grease that is caught in our pipelines. Each and every house owner experiences this irritating dilemma so don’t believe you are the only one. Instead, be ready for this problem and learn how to unclog your drains. There are easy steps that you can use in dealing with a clog. Using chemical substances is one choice. Nevertheless, using these tends to be poisonous and dangerous. Not only do we have the knowledge of unclogging drains but also handle every little thing like cleaning washing machine pipes, fixing bathroom sink clogs, toilet and bath tub clogs.

A prevention step you can do is by means of making use of a fine screen that will catch human hair. Also, avoid letting pieces of cleaning soap from falling into the drain. Human hair may stick to these cleaning soap particles and clog the drains. These few simple precautions can save you money and inconvenience.

Repair a Faucet – Types of Faucets

Cartridge-Style faucets

Cartridge-style faucets are simple to rebuild. There is also a side benefit to the cartridge-style faucet; if for any reason the hot and cold water is piped to the wrong side of the faucet, the cartridge can be rotated to correct the problem. This is much easier than crossing supply tubes or pipes.

Ball-type faucets

Ball-type faucets are very common and popular. This style of faucet is not difficult for plumbers to repair, but there are many individual parts to be concerned with. Unlike cartridge-style faucets, where there is only the cartridge to replace, ball-type faucets have the ball, springs, and rubber parts that can all give you trouble.

Contact us



Disposable faucets

Disposable faucets are becoming more and more a part of today’s plumbing. Plumbers used to fix faucets, but now they often just replace them. Some old-school plumbers say this is done because the new crop of plumbers doesn’t have the knowledge or desire to repair faucets. Many modern faucets are not worth repairing. In fact, there are many faucets available that cost less than a replacement stem for more expensive faucets. For example, I can buy a complete lavatory faucet, including pop-up assembly, for less than $10. When you consider that stems can run anywhere from $6 to $17 a piece, why would you repair an old faucet when it would be cost effective to replace the entire unit? The customer gets a new faucet, and the plumber reduces the risk of a callback from a repair that doesn’t last.

More information